Fire investigators reveal cause of blaze at block of Walsall flats
A blaze at a block of flats in Walsall is believed to have been started accidentally, fire investigators have confirmed.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A total of 45 firefighters were called to tackle the flames at the building on Stafford Street, shortly after 4.50am on September 25.
The fire affected the second floor and roof of the block of the three-storey block of flats.
Two people were led to safety after suffering from smoke inhalation following the incident and were taken to Walsall Manor Hospital, a West Midlands Ambulance spokesperson said at the time of the incident.
Stafford Street and other nearby roads were closed for a number of hours while fire crews worked at the scene.
Fire investigators have since confirmed the blaze began by an "electrical malfunction".
A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "It is believed the Stafford Street fire started accidentally and was caused by an electrical malfunction."
Aerial pictures taken on the day of the blaze show damage to the roof of the building which was scorched by fire.