Fire investigators reveal cause of blaze at block of Walsall flats

A total of 45 firefighters were called to tackle the flames at the building on Stafford Street, shortly after 4.50am on September 25.

The fire affected the second floor and roof of the block of the three-storey block of flats.

Pictures taken on the day of the blaze shows damage to the building

Two people were led to safety after suffering from smoke inhalation following the incident and were taken to Walsall Manor Hospital, a West Midlands Ambulance spokesperson said at the time of the incident.

Stafford Street and other nearby roads were closed for a number of hours while fire crews worked at the scene.

Roads were closed while emergency services worked at the scene on Stafford Street on September 25

Fire investigators have since confirmed the blaze began by an "electrical malfunction".

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "It is believed the Stafford Street fire started accidentally and was caused by an electrical malfunction."

Eight fire crews were called to tackle the blaze

Aerial pictures taken on the day of the blaze show damage to the roof of the building which was scorched by fire.