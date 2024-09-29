It won't be a hurricane if it gets to us says Met Office as Isaac churns in the Atlantic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Former Hurricane Isaac is making its way out of the Caribbean and heading into the Atlantic and the Met Office has responded to speculation about it,

The weather experts say more rain is coming towards the UK on Monday and Tuesday with a drier spell after that.

"There are signals for the potential of further wet and windy weather towards the end of next week," said the Met Office in an update on Saturday.

"There has been some speculation about the impact of Hurricane Isaac on the UK weather next week. Hurricane Isaac is expected to transition into an ex-tropical storm through Sunday night and into Monday while over the middle of the Atlantic.

"If it does move towards the UK it will have significantly weakened and would bring nothing more than a normal autumn spell of rain. "

Isaac has been churning in the ocean as Helene, the next Hurricane in the Atlantic's conveyor belt, made devastating landfall in the USA.