People told to avoid Stourbridge neighbourhood hit by floods described as a 'swimming pool' following severe weather

Members of the Facebook page Stourbridge Matters are warning others to avoid the Stewponey area in Stourton after sever flooding.

One person posted a photo of a car floating in the water on Thursday night, with another member comparing it to a 'swimming pool'.

A picture taken of the flood at Stewponey last nigt. Picture: David Spruce/Facebook

There has also been reports of schools closing in the Kinver area today.

It comes as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across the region that has already brought flooding and disruption to transport.

There has already been disruptions to trains running between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury with West Midlands Railway and Avanti West Coast operators warning that heavy rain overnight has caused flooding across the rail network.

AFC Telford United were just an hour away from hosting a match between Wolves Academy and a youth side from the French side Monaco when the floods hit. The football ground is clear today (Friday, September 27).

The Environment Agency has also issued three flood alerts for in and around the Black Country including the River Sow and River Penk, River Stour and Smestow Brook in the Black Country and South Staffordshire, and Upper Tame