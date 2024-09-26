Trains delayed and motorists battle food-hit roads in West Midlands as bad weather strikes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Railway confirmed that flooding was impacting services to and from Shrewsbury, Solihull and Hall Green.

There has also been flooding in the Wellington area and trains going towards Shrewsbury have been delayed or terminated at an earlier station.

Rail replacement services have been ordered between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury, West Midlands Railway said.

Flooding has also been reported on major roads in Shropshire including on areas of the M54 and the A49 near All Stretton.