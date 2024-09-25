Woman fined almost £500 for dropping litter out of window in Walsall car park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kelly Lee Lennon was caught on camera at the Oak Park Active Living Centre on April 3 throwing rubbish out of her Blue Seat Leon.

She was issued a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) which she failed to pay.

The prosecution case was heard by Magistrates using the single justice procedure on September 18 at Dudley Magistrates Court.

Lennon, of Eliot Street, Birmingham was not present, but the case was proven in her absence and she was found guilty.

Oak Park Active Living Centre. Picture: Google

She was fined £220, with victim surcharges of £88 and council costs of £180, totalling £488.

Since April 1 this year, 424 litter Fixed Penalty Notices have been issued by Walsall Council, with over 60 per cent of them being paid so far and others being pursued through the court system.

Residents are being reminded to ensure they dispose of their litter responsibly and to report any littering or fly-tipping offences to flytipping@walsall.gov.uk.

Councillor Garry Perry, Leader of Walsall Council said: "This is another successful prosecution for our enforcement teams, and I would like to thank them and other colleagues for bringing this case to court.

"Littering of any kind will not be tolerated in the borough and we have a role to play in ensuring Walsall is a cleaner borough for everyone who lives, works and visits the area.

"We know many people in the borough will dispose of their rubbish properly and responsibly and I hope this latest littering offence will serve as a warning to anyone who think it is ok to litter and get away with it. Our ambition as part of We are Walsall 2040 is to have a safe, clean borough.

"We want to keep our streets clean, and I encourage residents to come forward if they know of any littering or fly-tipping in the borough."