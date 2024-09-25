Double weather whammy: 17 hour yellow heavy rain warning with frost on the way too

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Forecasters say that up to 40-60 mm (up to 2.3 inches) in 4-6 hours during the period from 5pm Thursday to 10am on Friday.

It is then set to turn much colder with frost in the forecast.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Whilst some areas will miss the worst, areas of heavy, showery rain are expected to become widespread across a swathe of England and Wales during Thursday evening and on into Friday morning.

"There is some uncertainty in the details, but some locations may see up 20-30 mm of rain in 2-3 hours and perhaps 40-60 mm in 4-6 hours.

"Lightning and strong, gusty winds may be additional hazards, especially in southwest coastal areas.

"Given the recent very wet weather, this will bring the potential for further flooding and transport disruption."

They are also forecasting that it will get colder as the weekend approaches.

Brent Walker, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist said: “Things will be turning decidedly cooler into the weekend, with frost likely for much of the UK overnight on Friday and a more autumnal feel to daytime temperatures.

“A north-westerly flow of air is developing, bringing cooler Arctic air over the UK and dropping temperatures into the weekend before the next low pressure system pushes across the country from the North Atlantic. This will bring the potential for some very wet and windy weather late on Sunday and into the start of next week, though there is much detail to be determined on the exact conditions so stay up to date with the latest forecast.”

Dave Throup, a former Environment Agency area manager, tweeted that it is all suggesting another big rainfall event for the Midlands.

He warns that the water will be falling on already wet ground.

"Quite a change in the forecast models this morning," he said.

"All suggesting another big rainfall event for the Midlands tomorrow night.

"Not as much as earlier in the week but now falling on a very wet landscape."