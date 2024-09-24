Lightning strike at Aldridge Wetherspoon where customers evacuated caused 'electrical faults'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Customers were evacuated from The Avion on Anchor Road on Saturday evening as a result of the weather incident.

Emergency services were called to the scene when the lightning struck at the back of the pub, causing electrical faults.

The Avion pub in Aldridge

A spokesman for J D Wetherspoon confirmed the site was closed to customers for more than 24 hours.

He said: "The Avion was evacuated and closed at around 7pm on Saturday due to a lightning strike at the back of the premises.

"Everyone was evacuated quickly and safely, no staff or customers were hurt and no damage was done to the building.

Emergency services was called to the Avion in Aldridge on Saturday evening. Photo: @AldridgeWMP

"The lightning strike did, however, cause some electrical faults and subsequent closure of the pub.

"The Avion reopened on Sunday at around 7.45pm."

One man, who was in the pub at the time of the incident, said he heard a "big bang".

Writing to Facebook, the customer said: "The Avion Aldridge, big bang I think it was hit by lightning.

"Evacuated outside in the rain and two fire engines turned up."

The incident came as the region was hit was heavy rain over the weekend, with the Met Office having issued a yellow weather warning across both days.