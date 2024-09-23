Mystery solved over wooden poles which have appeared in Pelsall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Many residents had flocked to social media over the sudden appearance of the poles.

On Walsall Council’s planning portal, a quick search of planning applications between June 1 and September 1 reveals submissions for 35 wooden poles in Pelsall. They vary in height between nine and 13 metres.

Telecoms company Openreach has confirmed engineers are carrying out essential works within Pelsall to make full fibre broadband available in the parish, meaning faster and more reliable speeds for villagers.

Fingerpost junction in Pelsall, Walsall. Photo: Google

Under planning law known as ‘permitted development’, telecom companies can install communications equipment up to 15 metres in height without needing prior approval from the planning authorities.

As a result, there is no legal obligation to hold a consultation period with local residents or businesses.

The company promised that every pole location is fully assessed, any issues are discussed with the local council, who they meet with every two weeks, and there’s a process to object if residents are not happy.

While many villagers described the poles as an eyesore, just as many said faster internet speeds were ‘desperately needed’.

A spokesperson for Openreach said: “Our engineers are currently working hard to bring ultrafast, ultra-reliable full fibre broadband to Pelsall. This will not only bring huge benefits to families and businesses in the area but also a welcome boost to local economy. Work is nearly finished and we’re doing all we can to minimise disruption.

“Wherever possible, and in most cases, we use existing infrastructure (poles and ducts) while building full fibre. However, there are times when we simply cannot avoid erecting poles to provide services efficiently, safely and in a sound engineering manner.”