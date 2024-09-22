How to keep your home flood-free as rain continues to fall across the Black Country and Staffordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It was a washout across the region this weekend as a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms was issued by the Met Office.

Motorists in Wolverhampton battled flooded roads, while lightning struck the Avion Wetherspoons pub in Aldridge, leading to customers being evacuated.

Flooding in Station Road, Codsall on Saturday

But we can't say put away our welly boots just yet, as the wet conditions are expected to carry on into Monday, with an amber warning affecting the Black Country, Staffordshire and parts of Shropshire put in force.

The latest weather warning, which is in place from 5am to 9pm on Monday, means there could be flooding, power cuts and travel disruption.

Amid the torrential downpour, Severn Trent has issued advised to residents in the region including how to keep their homes free of flooding.

Here are the water supply company's top tips.

1. Check on your drains

Severn Trent advised residents to check their home and garden drains are clear of leaves or other waste so rainwater can easily flow.

2. Clear debris from roadside drains

The water company advised that checking the roadside drains near the home and removing any debris can help keep the property flood-free.

It added that residents should contact their local council if these drains are blocked.

3. Drain garden water butts

Severn Trent said that by emptying any water butts in the garden before the rains starts, it can reduce the rainwater flow into drains when a storm arrives.

Steve Betteridge, head of waste network operations at the water supply company, added that knowing who to contact in the event of flooding can save a "lot of worry".

He said: "People might naturally think of contacting Severn Trent first, but it could be another agency that they have to speak to.

“We can help when it comes to sewer flooding from public drains or manholes, while the Environment Agency are the right people to contact if a river bursts its banks, and your local council can assist with blocked roadside drains, or if small streams or brooks are overflowing."