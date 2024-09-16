Brighter weather could be on the way to the West Midlands and Shropshire – find out what the forecast has in store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The sun is preparing to show its face again as weather watchdog, Met Office, predicts temperatures could hit 20C over the next three days.

The report shows gradually rising temperatures over Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with some areas of both Shropshire and the West Midlands seeing a maximum temperature of 20 degrees.

For the rest of today, the Met Office predicts a dry day with light winds and plenty of sunshine across the region, with the weather turning more cloudy in the north of the West Midlands by the late afternoon.

Many will also see a maximum temperature of 19 degrees.

The weather is set to dip to a low of 6C as the night wears on, with fog forming in many areas.

Sunny weather for all as temperatures expect to rise throughout the week

Tuesday is set to be the warmest day of the week, with highs of 20 degrees, with a light cloud and fog in the morning, making way for clearer skies and plenty of sunshine in the afternoon.

The entire region will have a chance to bask in the sun, before turning to a light refreshing wind in the afternoon.

For Wednesday and Friday, the weather is much of the same, with the temperature remaining dry and settled throughout the week.

The Met Office says that high pressure will bring warm sunshine in the days and cooler breezier winds at night.

The Met Office says: "A rather misty Monday morning with patchy fog lingering in rural areas, soon clearing to leave a fine, dry day. Light winds, and plenty of warm sunshine across the region, though turning cloudier in the north by late afternoon.

"For Tuesday, some early mist and fog lingering in rural parts, though another dry and fine day is in store. Plenty of sunshine across the region, feeling warm with light winds. Maximum temperature 20."

Areas of Shropshire will also see much of the same weather, making for a good week to do some hiking or walking.

Areas around Bridgnorth are expected to see the best of the sunshine, with Tuesday's forecast predicting highs of 19 degrees for 5pm on Tuesday.

High temperatures and lots of sun are expected to remain well into the weekend in both areas, before slightly cooling down to 15 degrees on Sunday afternoon.

More information on the upcoming weather for your area can be found on the Met Office website.