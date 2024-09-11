Charity removes donation bins from West Bromwich centre after fly-tippers' 'continued mess'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A large pile of clothes, bin bags, a child's school shoe and even a sofa could be seen on Sunday next to the donation bins by The Salvation Army in Dudley Street.

The charity, which supports disadvantaged people, said it has seen "continued" incidents over a "period of time" at the site and has now made the decision to take away the clothing banks.

A spokeswoman Salvation Army Trading Company, which operates the centre, said clothing bank collectors and volunteers "often" step in to help clean up after mess is left there.

Pictures taken on Sunday show a large pile of clothing outside the donation bins at the centre. Photo: Stuart Shinton

She said: "We have taken the decision to remove the clothing banks from outside our West Bromwich donation centre.