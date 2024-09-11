Plans for 22 industrial units on hold over whether bat habitat was destroyed 'unlawfully'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The proposal on Middlemore Lane was recommended for approval by officers when brought before the planning committee last week.

In a statement opposing the development, neighbouring resident Mr King said an eight-metre barrier of trees had been ‘obliterated’, which previously shielded his home from the site and served as a habitat for wildlife.

A single row of conifers has replaced them, which Mr King described as ‘no comparison’.

Middlemore Lane, Aldridge, development of 22 industrial units on hold over potential bat habitat. Screen shot taken from Kedd Ltd design and access statement. From Google Earth,

It is a criminal offence to carry out works which cause bats or their roosts to be disturbed.

It was heard during the meeting that at the time the preliminary ecology assessment had taken place on-site, the trees had already been removed. Therefore, the ecologist advised the applicant, Charlton Haynes Ltd, that there was no potential habitat for bats.

It was also brought to members’ attention that the barrier of trees may have been part of a previous planning condition.

Along with the tree barrier upset, Mr King said he and his neighbours were concerned about the proximity of the proposed industrial units to their homes.

The former site had buildings which were 25 metres away from their property perimeters. But the new proposal would see the buildings, although shorter in height, located 2m away from their garden fences.

A decision on the application has been deferred pending an investigation into whether the tree removal violated planning conditions or if bat habitats were unlawfully destroyed.