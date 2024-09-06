Shropshire weather forecast predicts dramatic end to summer with temperatures set to plunge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Temperatures were soaring to 26C (79F) today as warm air crosses over the region.

But get the 'big coats' ready as give it a few days and we are likely to be shivering as the gauge rises to only 12C (54F).

While the planet experienced the warmest on record, here in the UK we saw the coolest summer since 2015.

And looking at the forecast, it does not look like there is any sign of a September heatwave on the cards.

Temperatures are set to stay warm over the next couple of days.

Saturday and Sunday are set to linger around the 20C mark, but current predictions are seeing temperatures plummet to the early teens.

While we bask in what might be the last of the warm weather, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain over the south.

Heavy rain may lead to some travel disruption and flooding in places across southern England and southern Wales on Friday.

It was likely further warnings will be issued across the weekend for the south, the forecasting body said.

Today's rain could take the total falling on parts of the affected area to between 50 and 100mm in 48 hours - Okehampton in Devon seeing 44.4mm on Thursday.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: "Depending on where you are in the UK, you'll experience radically different types of weather, with plenty of warm sunshine expected under brighter skies for the Midlands and much of the country.

"Temperatures could reach 27C in places with the potential for the warmest day of the year in parts of western Scotland.

It's wet and windy in the south, with one woman having a battle with her brolly in Winchester, Hampshire

"The outbreaks of rain that we've seen arrive through Thursday across the south and south west will essentially keep going during Friday and into the weekend.

"There will be ebbs and flows in the rainfall. There'll be pulses of heavier rain at times and then lighter rain at times."

The Environment Agency introduced six flood alerts, where flooding is considered possible, in England on Thursday including three in Devon and on the River Thames between Putney Bridge and Teddington Weir.

The agency said while surface water flooding is "possible and not expected" across the warning area on Friday, inland flooding remains possible until Monday.

No warnings have been issued by Natural Resources Wales.]