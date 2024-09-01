'Thunder, lightning and hail' forecast for the West Midlands as weather warning extended to all day Monday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

There is also one in place for the remainder of Sunday and the message is that if you are unlucky enough to be out in a downpour you will know it.

The warning for the remainder of Sunday is on the Star website.

As for the warning for tomorrow Monday, it says: "The extent of these thunderstorms remains very uncertain and whilst many places will miss then, some places may see 30 to 40mm of rain fall in less than an hour and perhaps over 60-80mm in one or two places.

"Frequent lightning strikes and hail will be additional hazards."

The warning currently covers the West Midlands and Powys and Wrexham City Borough, including, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Stoke-on-Trent, Warwickshire, the West Midlands Conurbation and Worcestershire.

The Met Office's rinfall radar on Sunday afternoon

The Met Office says where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, there is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

They add that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, with a small chance that some communities could be temporarily cut off by flooded roads

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

You can use the Met Office rainfall tracker to see where the storms are building.