Thunderstorm and heavy rain threat as 17-hour weather warning issued for Black Country and Staffordshire

The Met Office is warning that the county could face heavy showers and thunderstorms on Sunday as they put a 17-hour weather warning in place.

The yellow warning, which currently covers the entirety of the West Midlands - including the Black Country, Staffordshire, Worcestershire and Shropshire - is in place from 4am on Sunday until 9pm.

The weather service said there is a "small chance of flooding and disruption" but there are "larger uncertainties than average".

Residents are being warned that driving conditions could become difficult, public transport may be affected and there is a "slight chance" of power cuts.

The yellow weather warning. Photo: Met Office

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “The forecast later this weekend and into the early part of next week comes with larger uncertainties than average, due to the complex interaction of a number of volatile, small scale weather features over and around the UK.

"We are keeping warnings under review, and will look to issue them over this weekend as forecast confidence increases, so please keep up to date with our latest forecasts and warnings.

"Finally, it’s worth also noting that conditions could briefly turn very warm, or even hot, across parts of the south and east, with a chance of temperatures into the high 20s of Celsius for some, but very much dependent on cloud breaks.”