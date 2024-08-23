Weather chaos as high winds batter the West Midlands amid Storm Lilian

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

High winds and intermittent showers continue to batter areas of the UK as Storm Lilian continues to cause chaos to England's roads and transport systems.

Winds of up to 80mph have been reported in some areas this morning as many West Midlands residents start to tackle the result of this week's bad weather.

Many have taken to social media to share incidents affecting them, with most showing pictures of trees and debris spewed across roads and covering train tracks.

Storm Lilian has already proven problematic for public transport systems, with West Midlands Railway reporting delays and even cancellations to some services travelling through Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Tamworth.

A number of train services, including ones via Wolverhampton were delayed or even cancelled due to the bad weather

Bus services have also been heavily affected by the high winds, with National Express West Midlands reporting of at least one service in Wynall that was diverted due to a fallen tree blocking the bus's path.

On the Facebook group Kidderminster Connects, Lucinda Wood reported a fallen tree on Imperial Avenue, Kidderminster, causing some residents on the road to even miss work.

Lucinda's pictures show a large downed tree scattered across the road, also blocking the driveways of a number of houses.

One Facebook user, Kieth Forsyth, from Stafford, posted a picture of a large tree that had fallen outside of his house.

Kieth said the county council were 'deserved the credit' for acting so quickly to remove the tree

The image shows the tree lying across the road, with Keith saying that it luckily had missed his garden wall.

Keith said: "It was a minor inconvenience as it had blocked the driveway. luckily it had missed the wall.

"The county council were very good, they were quick to respond and removed the tree. They deserve the credit for acting so quickly."

Denise Donnelly, another Facebook user, this time from Herefordshire, came across a fallen tree blocking her regular commute route.

She said that the tree was not passable and instead had to find an alternative route.

Denise Donnelly, from Herefordshire, ran into this fallen tree on her morning commute

The windy weather is expected to ease over the bank holiday weekend, however, wet conditions are set to remain.

For more weather updates, please visit the Met Office website.