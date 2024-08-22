New Order and The Charlatans cancel gig due to windy weather

https://da.ily/x94f96m

New Order took to X to announce the cancellation of tonight's show at the Alexandra Head, Cardiff Bay, due to weather complications and high winds.

West Midlands rockers, The Charlatans, were also meant to appear on stage as the show's supporting act, however, lead vocalist and frontman Tim Burgess announced on X that the show had been called off due to the bad weather.

On X, Burgess said: "Unfortunately our gig with New Order tonight is cancelled due to high winds on the site.

"There will be an official statement in due course but letting you know not to travel. We are as gutted as everyone who has a ticket. We wanted to let you know as soon as we could."

The official statement for the group apologised for the inconvenience caused, also saying that tickets will be 'refunds will be automatically processed'.

The statement read: "Unfortunately, due to extreme weather, including severe winds, tonight's New Order show has been cancelled on health and safety grounds.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience caused and your refund will be automatically processed, please allow 10 business days for the refund to appear in your account."

Burgess went on to say that the groups had 'even tried to find a new venue' in Cardiff so they could play the show, however 'the time and universe were against us'.

He said on X: "Feeling a bit gutted and heading back home. We even tried to find a new venue in Cardiff so we could play a show, but the time and universe were against us."

The Charlatans were launched in the West Midlands in 1988 by bassist Martin Blunt and fellow West Midlanders Rob Collins, from Rowley Regis, group drummer Jon Brookes from Burntwood, guitarist Jon Day and singer-guitarist Baz Ketley.