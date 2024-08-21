Leisure centre bosses respond to claims birds had been 'sealed into roof and left to die'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stafford Leisure Centre has now confirmed that a number of birds that had become trapped in its roof have been removed.

The update comes following the Facebook group 'Spotted Stafford new' called out the leisure centre, saying 'doves and pigeons' had been 'trapped' inside its roof by contractors.

According to the post, the trapped birds could be seen in the perspex replacement panels which had 'trapped them' and they could be seen 'peering' through them and down onto the path.

The post, which went up on August 18, went on to say that the birds could still be seen trapped 'four or five, days later'.

Stafford Leisure Centre

The post read: "Stafford Leisure Centre has received three notifications in four days regarding doves and pigeons being trapped inside their roof by contractors.

"The birds remain confined, four to five days later, having been sealed in and left to die.

"As you approach the centre, glance to your left above the swimming pool windows. You'll spot the perspex replacement panels that have trapped them. The birds can be seen peering through the clear panels down onto the path."

Stafford Leisure Centre has now said it has rectified the issue, saying that contractors 'attended the site' on Tuesday, with the birds exiting the roof space.

A spokesperson for the group said: "Contractors attended Tuesday morning and the birds flew away from the roof space."

The centre is run by Freedom Leisure, which is a not-for-profit charitable leisure and cultural trust.

