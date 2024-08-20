Waste operator gives £100,000 to wildlife trust over storm blaze at Cannock yard

Materials stored in the yard at Axil Integrated Services at Cannock Industrial Centre, in Walkmill Lane, Bridgtown, erupted into flames and smoke on September 5, 2022.

Following an investigation carried out by the Environment Agency relating to water used to put out the fire which was contaminated as a result, the company is giving £100,000 to the Wildlife Trust for Birmingham and the Black Country's Purple Horizons Nature Recovery Project.

This means the company will not be prosecuted any environmental offence.

Firefighters at the scene.Photo: Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service.

In a statement the agency said it has accepted an "Enforcement Undertaking" from Axil after the company admitted failures and carried out repair work.

Agency officers reported that the company had co-operated fully following the incident by submitting a full incident report and statements admitting their failures within two days of the blaze.

It stated that it had worked with the the business to on what remedial work was required in the aftermath of the intense, but short-lived fire. Water used to douse the fire was contaminated but was contained on the site and removed.

The agency's lead investigator Graham Aberley said: "Enforcement Undertakings allow polluters to positively address and restore the harm caused to the environment and prevent repeat incidents.

Axil's director Edward Pigg welcomes residents at an open day after the fire.

“We are increasingly using this method of enforcement for suitable cases to restore the environment, improve practices of the offending company and avoid longer criminal court cases. However, we will prosecute in appropriate cases.

“As a result of the Enforcement Undertaking the Environment Agency has decided not to pursue any possible prosecution or other sanction for an environmental offence which may have been committed."

The nature trust's Purple Horizons Nature Recovery Project is among 12 in England.

Extending across 30,000 acres on the edge of the West Midlands conurbation Purple Horizons is creating a corridor between Cannock Chase and Sutton Park to help the area’s reptiles, birds and bees.

Purple Horizons project manager Chloe Hardman, project manager for the Purple Horizons said:

“We are glad that this funding is being made available to benefit nature in the area between Cannock Chase and Sutton Park.

“It will make a real difference to our partners at wildlife charities and local councils, who are working to create a healthier environment for nature and people.

“We are currently developing the set of projects that will benefit from the funding and these will be announced in due course.”

The incident almost two years saw residents in nearby Haling Way evacuated from their homes by the emergency services shortly after 6.30am after being woken up by popping noises which rapidly escalated into explosions resulting in about 100 aerosol cans landing in the street behind the fenced depot.

More than 40 firefighters attended the scene at the height of the fire.

At least one vehicle in the street was struck by and some cans were blown over rooftops into back gardens.

Environmental incidents should be reported to the agency’s 24-hour hotline 0800 80 70 60.