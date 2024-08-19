90kgs of dead fish removed from Walsall Canal following toxic chemical spill as campaign lanched to protect wildlife

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

More than 100 juvenile and dozens of adult fish carcasses have been taken out of Walsall Canal after around 4,000 gallons of toxic chemicals were leaked into the water system at Pleck last week, according to the council.

Metal finishing group Anachrome Ltd admitted to leaking sodium cyanide, along with other dangerous chemicals, into the water system last Monday, causing the urgent closure of more than 12 miles of the waterways.

Following a reduction of restricted zones, a one kilometre section of canal from James Bridge on Bentley Mill Way in Darlaston to the west to Rollingmill Street, Walsall to the east will remain closed until further notice, with Walsall Council saying these areas show the most elevated levels of sodium cyanide and zinc cyanide.

The investigation into the events leading up to the incident is still underway, including a full report on the ecological impact on wildlife in the larger area surrounding the tainted canal system.

'Over 100 juvenile fish and dozens of big fish'

Walsall Council have said that around 90kgs of fish carcasses have been removed from Walsall Canal following a toxic chemical spill

As the canals were closed residents reported how they could see fish carcasses floating to the surface of the waters.

Following the containment of the spill, which saw temporary dams placed around the area surrounding the Anachrome Ltd building, environmental campaigners have claimed that the numbers of dead fish are 'likely to increase' as the investigation continues.

Charles Hughes, an environmental scientist who is supporting a crowdfunding campaign launched by the Canal and River Trust, said: "At this time, we’re not able to get close enough to understand the true impact of the spillage, especially on the threatened wildlife that lives in the area such as otters and water voles who could be at risk.

"We do know that over 100 juvenile fish and dozens of big fish have sadly been killed because of the spill. This number will likely increase as we further investigate the impacts. Undoubtedly there will be a devastating impact on the canal and the wildlife that lives there.

"Water voles have recently been recorded on our waterways within Birmingham & Black Country region. The already threatened water voles might not have a resilient population left if they are impacted by this event, so we may need to re-introduce them once the environment is safe again.

"Without natural balance, invasives and algae will quickly take over and the ecosystem could take years to fully recover."

Crowdfunder campaign

Anochrome Ltd have admitted responsibility for the spill

Now, the Canal and River Trust (CRT) have appealed for £10,000 to help in their efforts to encourage the canal and surrounding wildlife to recover following the toxic chemical spillage in Walsall Canal.

Mr Hughes continued: "The Canal & River Trust pick up the costly pieces following hundreds of pollution incidents each year, albeit instances of this nature and on this scale are rare. The Trust will need to assess the damage that’s been caused – most notably to the fish, but of course the impact on other wildlife - the birds and mammals - along the canal.

"By contributing, you will help fund the immediate clean up required in response to the toxic waste spill and help our efforts to help nature recover in the area.

"Your donation will directly support wildlife recovery efforts in the area in the coming months alongside our continuing clean-up work."

'We hope cyanide levels will fall'

The restrictions were reduced to a one kilometre strip of canal system

Walsall Council have said that while they hope the cyanide levels in the one-kilometre stretch of restricted waters, they are 'exploring all potential remediation techniques'.

A Walsall Council spokesperson said: "Over the weekend, Environment Agency specialists completed a full fish kill assessment along the canal. Approximately 90kg of fish carcasses were removed by contractors, Adler & Allan, and taken offsite for safe storage and disposal.

"Chemical testing will continue on a daily basis and we are monitoring the water levels.

"Although we hope cyanide levels will fall, we are exploring all potential remediation techniques that may be required in the future. The impact of the chemical spillage has been relatively contained. Field observations and laboratory testing indicate the pollution is contained by temporary dams constructed in the canal by the Canal & River Trust."

The investigation into what happened continues. Walsall Council has reminded the public that anyone who has been exposed via direct physical contact with the canal water along the affected stretch of the canal and is feeling unwell should seek health advice via 111 or 999 in an emergency.

To get involved in the Crowdfunding campaign by the Canal And River Trust please visit the Crowdfunder website.