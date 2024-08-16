'Pleasant into the weekend': Weather gurus set out the chances of rain for events across the West Midlands

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Met Office headline for today and into the weekend is that it will be 'pleasant' with a decent amount of warm August sunshine.

But those cramming into events such as Camp Bestival and outdoor sporting events could see an odd light shower on Saturday.

The forecasters say the temperature today should top out at 22 °C but feeling fresher than of late.

Tonight we're set to see some late sunshine to end the day, then remaining mostly dry overnight with clear spells and scattered cloud. There is the outside chance of a shower and it will be cool in rural spots. Minimum temperature 8 °C.

Tomorrow Saturday will see a good deal of dry weather with sunny spells and variable cloud amounts. An odd light shower is possible. There will be a gentle breeze and feeling pleasant in any sunshine. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

The outlook is fine again on Sundaywith plenty of dry conditions. It will be turning cloudier and windier on Monday with rain arriving later. This rain gradually clearing on Tuesday but with some showers lingering.