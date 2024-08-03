'It was like a bomb going off!': Moment lightning struck neighbouring home three ft from girl's head

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A fire broke out at the semi-detached home on Springhill Road, Burntwood, as a result of the lightning at about 6am on Thursday.

No one was thankfully hurt in the blaze, which left behind damage to a bedroom in the loft space of the property.

Damage was caused to the chimney after lightning struck

Darren, who lives at the home with his partner, pet pooch and daughter, said the lightning struck just three ft away from her head.

A pile of damaged belongings lay outside the house on Friday morning as work had already begun to help repair the roof thanks to a community effort.

Damaged belongings could be seen outside the fire-struck home

Andrew Harwood, who lives next door, said he heard heavy rain at about 6am on the day of the incident and went outside to close the door to his summer house in case it flooded when "all hell broke loose".

The 59-year-old said: "There was a massive flash, an almighty explosion, I have never heard anything like it. You could almost feel the blast wave off it.