24-hour thunderstorm warning remains in place for Black Country and Staffordshire despite blue skies

The Met Office has cancelled its 24-hour yellow weather warning in some parts of the country - but most of the region currently remains within the warning.

On Tuesday, the organisation warned the country could face "multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms" throughout Thursday.

Following a slightly damp start to the day, most forecasts are now predicting the rest of the day will remain dry.

Image: Met Office

But the Met Office is warning that after the sun, "heavy, thundery downpours" could still develop through the rest of the afternoon, "with hail and gusty winds possible".

Tonight, the organisation predicts it will remain dry with largely clear skies while Friday should be fine and dry.

Temperatures should remain warm for the rest of the week, but cooler than they have been, with highs of 24C predicted for Thursday and Friday, and 20C on Saturday.

Locals reported hearing loud claps of thunder and lightning in the early hours of Thursday morning.