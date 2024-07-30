24-hour thunderstorm warning now in place for Black Country and Staffordshire with 'multiple rounds' forecast

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Following several days of very hot weather around the country, the Met Office has upped their warning for thunderstorms.

Yesterday, the Met Office put in place a 12-hour warning for storms, but it has now been increased to 24 hours.

The warning will come into force at midnight on Wednesday, ending at 11.59pm on Thursday. It also includes more of Wales now, having initially included just the border region.

The Met Office said "multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms" are forecast throughout Thursday.

The storms are predicted to affect southeast England during the early hours of Thursday and develop north-eastwards as the day continues.

The 24-hour warning. Photo: Met Office

A spokesperson said: "This will be heavy and perhaps thundery at times, persisting through Thursday morning before easing towards midday. Some areas could receive rain accumulations of 25-50 mm over the course of a few hours.

"Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are then expected to develop through Thursday afternoon and evening across parts of central, southern and eastern England, and perhaps also south Wales.

"These have the potential to produce 50 mm or more in 1 to 2 hours, along with gusty winds, large hail, and the risk of surface water flooding."

The organisation is warning those in places at risk of flash flooding to consider preparing a flood plan and emergency flood kit.

It's also advised that those travelling should check road conditions or bus and train timetables ahead of setting out.

If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, you can protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car).

Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning. If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground.