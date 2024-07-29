Best places in Black Country and Staffordshire to watch dramatic meteor shower set to peak tonight
A meteor shower is set to light up the sky in the early hours of Tuesday with up to 25 shooting stars an hour.
Stargazers are in for a treat as the Delta Aquariids display takes place around midnight tonight.
The Delta Aquariids mark the start of the summer meteor season in the Northern Hemisphere. Like with most meteor showers, the Delta Aquariids get their name from the constellation in the night sky that they appear to radiate from – the constellation of Aquarius near the bright star Delta Aquarii.
With this year’s shower taking place a few days before a New Moon, conditions are fairly good.
There is still some uncertainty among experts regarding the comet responsible for producing the Delta Aquariid meteor shower, but a comet called Comet 96P/Machholz has been identified as the likely source.
As ice from the comet gets heated by the Sun small bits of rock and dust get loose, forming the trail of debris that produce the meteor shower.
The comet was discovered by Donald Machholz in 1986, and has an estimated diameter of four miles (6.4 kilometres) and takes just over five years to complete one orbit around the Sun.
Curious skygazers will have the best chance of spotting a shooting star between midnight and dawn on Tuesday, especially if they look above the southern horizon.
The meteors will be visible to the naked eye, in an area of clear dark sky with little to no light pollution.
So where are the best places to go to catch a glimpse? Here are the most popular, least light-polluted places to lie down and watch the sky – note that some parks may only be accessible on foot, as car parks are likely to be closed or gated off.
Brindley Bottom, Cannock Chase Forest, Cannock WS12 4HE
Stile Cop, Stile Cop Road, Rugeley, Staffordshire, WS15 1QR
Camp Field, Brindley Heath Rd, Cannock WS12 4PW
Penkridge Bank, Penkridge Bank Road, Rugeley, Staffordshire, WS15 2UA
Sandwell Valley Country Park, Salters Lane, West Bromwich B71 4BG
Leasowes Park, Mucklow Hill, Halesowen B62 8DH
Dartmouth Park, West Bromwich B71 4AS
Warrens Hall Local Nature Reserve, Rowley Regis, B65 8NA
Warley Woods, Lightwoods Hill, Wednesbury B67 5ED
Baggeridge Country Park, Gospel End St, Road, Dudley DY3 4HB
Seven Springs car park, Little Haywood