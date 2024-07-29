Best places in Black Country and Staffordshire to watch dramatic meteor shower set to peak tonight

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Stargazers are in for a treat as the Delta Aquariids display takes place around midnight tonight.

The Delta Aquariids mark the start of the summer meteor season in the Northern Hemisphere. Like with most meteor showers, the Delta Aquariids get their name from the constellation in the night sky that they appear to radiate from – the constellation of Aquarius near the bright star Delta Aquarii.

With this year’s shower taking place a few days before a New Moon, conditions are fairly good.

There is still some uncertainty among experts regarding the comet responsible for producing the Delta Aquariid meteor shower, but a comet called Comet 96P/Machholz has been identified as the likely source.

As ice from the comet gets heated by the Sun small bits of rock and dust get loose, forming the trail of debris that produce the meteor shower.

The comet was discovered by Donald Machholz in 1986, and has an estimated diameter of four miles (6.4 kilometres) and takes just over five years to complete one orbit around the Sun.

Shooting stars will be able to be seen between midnight and dawn.

Curious skygazers will have the best chance of spotting a shooting star between midnight and dawn on Tuesday, especially if they look above the southern horizon.

The meteors will be visible to the naked eye, in an area of clear dark sky with little to no light pollution.

So where are the best places to go to catch a glimpse? Here are the most popular, least light-polluted places to lie down and watch the sky – note that some parks may only be accessible on foot, as car parks are likely to be closed or gated off.