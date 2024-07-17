Review to be held over grass cutting in Walsall which is 'hot topic' for residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The announcement was heard at a scrutiny meeting after councillors insisted attention be brought to the subject.

Kathryn Moreton, director for place and environment at Walsall Council, agreed that it was a ‘hot topic’ for residents.

St Annes Road, Willenhall. Photos taken by Rachel Alexander

She said: “On rewilding and grass cutting, there is a big review going to take place with the grass cutting programme, but it won’t start until we finish cutting the grass in October.”

Residents in the borough say Walsall’s green spaces have ‘never looked worse’.

The state of the green space off Proffitt Street. Photo: Rachel Alexander

Sam Taylor, 40, said: “Rewilding? I’m all for the wildlife but it seems like an excuse to me. No Mow May was good but it just looks a mess now.”

Rough wood nature reserve. Photos taken by Rachel Alexander

A dog walker, from Bentley, said: “The place has never looked worse. When a place looks like a wasteland, it encourages people to fly tip or leave rubbish, or not pick up their dog mess.

Green space off Proffitt Street. Photo: Rachel Alexander

“It causes more problems. People are encouraged to go out and use the outdoors but how can they enjoy it when it looks like this? We haven’t started paying less taxes so why are we getting less services?”

Report by Local Democracy Reporter Rachel Alexander.