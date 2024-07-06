Met Office weather experts forecast when the West Midlands could see some sun

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Residents across the region are set to see the heavens open as heavy and persistent rain and showers are well and truly in the forecast.

But hang on in there, the Met Office says the showers will be easing through the afternoon for parts of England and Wales, leaving drier and brighter spells for some.

It will be feeling cool though with blustery winds.

The Met Office weather forecast for Wolverhampton says heavy rain will be changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon, with the downpour stopping at about 1pm and the sun appearing by about 4pm.

But the temperature will be on the low side for the time of year, only expected to hit a chilly maximum of 15C.

Tomorrow is set to see it warm up by a degree or too, and start with sunny intervals which will be changing to cloudy by late morning.

On Monday it is set to warm up a little bit more and start sunny before changing to cloudy by lunchtime.