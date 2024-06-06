Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Over the past few years, more people than ever have welcomed new dogs into their homes, leading to a surge in dog ownership as reported by the Kennel Club.

With 221 different pedigree dog breeds available, choosing the right one involves careful consideration of size and yours and their energy levels.

One sad reality of having a dog is that we often outlive them, as the average dog lives just over 11 years. However, there is a significant difference in the lifespans of various breeds.

The shortest average lifespan on our list of popular breeds is just 4.56 years, while the breed most likely to live the longest comes in at 12.72 years.

A recent study published in the journal Scientific Reports utilized data from the Royal Veterinary College’s Veterinary Companion Animal Surveillance System (VetCompass), which contains information on over two million animals.

Researchers analysed a random sample of 30,563 dogs that died between January 1, 2016, and July 31, 2020, to determine the average life expectancy of some of the UK's most popular dog breeds.

Here’s what they found.

1. Jack Russell Terrier

The Jack Russell Terrier was the longest living breed that the study looked at - with an average age of 12.72 years.

2. Yorkshire Terrier

Small dogs tend to live longer than large dogs, so it's no surprise to see the tiny Yorkshire Terrier coming second in this list with an average lifespan of 12.54 years.

3. Springer Spaniel

The lively Springer Spaniel is expected to live around 11.92 years.

4. Staffordshire Bull Terrier

The living and often misunderstood Staffordshire Bull Terrier has an average lifespan of 11.33 years.

5. Cocker Spaniel

Originally bred to be a gun dogs, Cocker Spaniels reach an average age of 11.31 years.

6. German Shepherd

Popular with the army and police forces, the German Shepherd lives for an average of 10.16 years.

7. Shih Tzu

Originating in Tibet, the Shih Tzu is a popular companion dog that researchers found will live to an average of 11.05 years.

8. Border Collie

The world's most intelligent dog breed, the Border Collie is also one of the most long lived - with an expected life of 12.10 years.

9. Beagle

A boisterous scent hound, Beagles have an average lifespan of 9.85 years.

10. Labrador Retriever

Britain's most popular dog, the Labrador Retriever has an above-average lifespan of 11.77 years.

11. Husky

The hardy Arctic sledge dog, the Husky, is expected to clock up an average age of 9.53 years.

12. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Known for being gentle and affectionate, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel can expect to live for an average of 10.45 years.

13. Pug

Pugs are cute but are prone to developing a host of health issues, giving these small dogs an average of 7.65 years.

14. Chihuahua

A 21-year-old Chihuahua was recently named the world's oldest living dog, but the average pup only lives for an average of 7.91 years.

15. Boxer

The goofy Boxer has an average lifespan of 10.04 years according to the research.

16. American Bulldog

All four of the dog breeds that have the shortest lifespans, starting with the American Bulldog, are brachycephalic (flat-faced). The lower life expectancies are associated with the animals suffering from several conditions, including breathing problems and spinal disease. The American Bulldog lives for an average of 7.79 years.

17. French Bulldog

The French Bulldog has seen a huge surge in popularity in recent years, but they also have the shortest lifespan, averaging just 4.53 years.

18. English Bulldog

The English Bulldog is another flat-faced breed that lives a relatively short life - an average of 7.39 years.