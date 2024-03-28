Thousands more electric vehicle charging points on the way for the West Midlands

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The funding, from the Department for Transport’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Fund is part of a wider funding package made available to local councils, businesses and residents to part-fund installations.

Added to funding already set aside by TfWM, this means a total of £55m is now available. This will be used to leverage substantial private sector investment to accelerate the roll out of charging infrastructure in the region.

TfWM, which is part of the West Midlands Combined Authority, is working with councils, private sector suppliers and utility firms, to design the programme to deliver a wide range of infrastructure from a set of nine larger ultra rapid-charging transit stations to thousands of smaller roadside low-power chargers.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands and chairman of the WMCA said: “We recognise that there are many people and businesses who would like to make the switch to an electric vehicle but are worried about the lack of chargers – especially those who do not have their own drive way or garage.

“That is why we welcome this new £15m investment from the Department for Transport which will help us deliver a revolution in vehicle charging infrastructure, from smaller roadside chargers to faster charging hubs across our region.

“This will be added to funding we already have in place and private sector investment and, working with our member councils, will enable us to install up to 12,000 electric vehiclechargers across our region – targeting those areas which need them most.

“This is a crucial part of our plans to deliver a green transport revolution and help reduce pollution and tackle the climate emergency.”

As well as funding to local authorities, the DfT has announced additional funding for home owners or renters who do not have off street parking to help install on street charging points.

Councillor Mike Bird, WMCA portfolio lead for transport and leader of Walsall Council, added: “As a region the West Midlands is at the forefront of moves to low and zero-emission transport – whether it’s the investment in hundreds of electric buses, the pioneering work on battery-powered trams and work to electrify our rail fleet.

“Now, thanks to this latest funding, we are targeting private vehicle owners to make it easier for them to ditch their polluting cars or vans and help improve the air quality in our towns and cities.”

The £55m funding package is made up of the £15.7m LEVI funding, £3m LEVI pilot funding and £36m from the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement.

In addition to this increased investment in EV infrastructure, the WMCA also funding a series of free skills boot camps to provide people with the skills needed for a career in the industry.

Among those offering the practical and engaging short courses is City of Wolverhampton College Electric Vehicle and Green Technologies Centre.