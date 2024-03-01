Darlaston South Councillor Paul Bott suggested that Walsall's unemployed or "not training" residents who "provide nothing back to society" should help clean up their communities.

It came after members of Walsall Council's economy and environment overview and scrutiny committee praised Walsall borough's litter-picking volunteers, and Councillor Bott said that the council should rely on its unemployed rather than leaving the volunteers to do all of the work.

Councillor Bott said: "I thank all these volunteers who go out religiously to collect our litter. But there are that many people walking the streets unemployed - they go and get the money and provide nothing back to society.

"When they start targeting these people who are unemployed to go and pick litter on these streets instead of relying on volunteers we might have better communities. There should be a programme if you are unemployed or not training you go out and go and help communities."

The Express & Star visited Walsall town centre to gauge locals' feelings on the suggestion.

Fredrika Buckley, 54, from Walsall, said: "That's a terrible idea! It's the same treatment that convicts get - they'd be treating them like convicts.