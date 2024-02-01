Midlands Medieval bridge collapses into river after floods damage

Worcestershire County Council is using drones, divers and sonar equipment to find out the extend of the damage to Old Powick Bridge, Worcester.

The council tweeted: "The Grade I listed Powick Old Bridge in Worcester will remain closed to pedestrians and cyclists for the foreseeable future whilst investigations into the collapse and repair options continue.

"Our structural engineer has been on site with a drone, and together with scans, has gathered some good information to help identify the full extent of the issue."

The council added: "Over the next 24 hours, our diving team will also be out with sonar equipment, this will assist us to explore stabilisation options. Until we have conducted a full assessment and liaised with Historic England regarding the next steps, we are not yet able to offer a timescale for how long the bridge will remain closed.

"Meanwhile plans for an alternative route for cyclists and pedestrians are being explored."

Historic England, estimates the bridge was constructed before 1447 and was partially rebuilt during the 17th century. Made from stone with brick, and 60m long and up to 7m wide, the bridge was believed to have been damaged during recent floods.

Worcestershire County Council highways team head Jon Fraser said: “We were on site to clear some of the debris that was up against the bridge because of the floods.

“What we actually discovered is that part of the foundation of the bridge has been washed away, so it's not safe to remain open.

“We have put a closure in place to physically prevent anyone from getting to it and then we need to do a proper assessment of what needs to be done to get the bridge repaired.”

The bridge straddles the boundary of Worcester City Council and Malvern Hills District Council, with the affected part on the Malvern Hills side. However, the bridge is the responsibility of the county council.