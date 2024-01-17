The warning comes from Staffordshire Police after three cars were reported stolen in the Stoke-on-Trent area on Wednesday, with owners of each car saying they left their vehicles unattended with the engines running while they defrosted.

A further two cars were also reported stolen in the Draycott-in-the-Moors and Cannock areas.

Inspector Karen Cooke from the Moorlands local policing team said: "Saving a few minutes in the morning by leaving your car open and unlocked whilst your car defrosts is not worth potentially having your car stolen.

"Thieves prey on those who cut corners on their security and some insurers won't pay out if your vehicle is stolen in this way."

All three owners who had their cars stolen in Stoke-on-Trent described similar circumstances leading up to the thefts - they reported multiple offenders arriving in one vehicle, one of them jumping out and quickly taking the unlocked car.

Ms Cooke continued: "Please do not leave your vehicle whilst it is defrosting.

"By acting responsibly, you are limiting thieves' chances of stealing your car."

Staffordshire Police is investigating all of the stolen vehicles and reviewing CCTV footage.