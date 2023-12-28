Watch huge lightning strike that sounded 'like an explosion' rock Bridgnorth

The loud boom was heard by residents at around 10.50pm on Wednesday, as high winds and rain were lashing the area from Storm Garrit.

But a storm that developed over Bridgnorth and Knighton brought with it lightning, which struck near the town, startling residents.

Caroline King who lives in Low Town said: "Around 10.30pm last night, there was a massive lightning bolt through my windows and then a massive bang. My wi-fi router has blown from it. It is still out now and I won't be back online until next Wednesday which affects me as I work from home. My power hasn't been affected but I believe it has been for a lot of residents in Low Town."

Many took to Facebook following the loud clap, which some took to be thunder, but was a lightning bolt striking the ground north of the town.

Livvy Nyx told her Facebook followers: "We saw the flash and it shook our home, it didn’t sound like thunder, more like an explosion?"

Elizabeth Nicholls, whose daughter Lottie Nicholls, aged 17 captured the sound of the lightning strike on a sleep aid video she was recording,added: "It scared the life out of me. My daughter was filming for an ASMR video as we love the sound of rain to relax…not this time!"

Stuart Woodger said on Twitter (X): "A massive bolt of lightning and severe thunder clap in Bridgnorth around 10:50pm."

