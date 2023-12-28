Bewdley and Stourport braced for expected flooding as river levels continue to rise

Heavy rainfall has seen the River Severn levels rise and many roads have already been closed in the town in anticipation of more today.

Peaks are expected on Saturday.

One of the roads closed in Bewdley.

Officials were closing roads and checking defences on Wednesday and Thursday.

The flood defences were initially put up before Christmas.

Bewdley has suffered significant flooding in recent years with many homes and businesses affected in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

It has prompted the Environment Agency to look at ways of protecting residents' homes and businesses with a Property Level Solution (PLP) favoured.

The PLP sees individual properties at risk receive defences specific to them in order to protect the property in the event of a flood.

Temporary flood barriers are in place in many places in Bewdley but not at the notorious Beales Corner flooding spot, where construction is under way on permanent flood defences, meaning temporary ones cannot be installed there.

The Environment Agency has issued the follow warning.

It said: "River levels are rising at the Bewdley river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

"Consequently, flooding of property roads and farmland is expected today.

" We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent the river from Highley to Tewkesbury.

"Locations affected are Stourport, Holt Fleet, Worcester, Kempsey, Severn Stoke and Upton upon Severn, B4195 Stourport Road at Rickets Place, Dog Lane Bewdley, Riverside Path Stourport and B4194 at Ribsford. "

It said a predicted peak in Bewdley is from 4.0 to 4.3 metres on Saturday.