21-hour weather warning in place across Black Country tomorrow

An area of low pressure well to the north of the UK were today expected to bring winds of up to 55mph to the West Midlands, including parts of the Black Country and Staffordshire

It will be even more intense in Scotland,where 80mph gusts are expected. Northern Ireland and northern England will also be badly hit.

The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning from midnight to 9pm on Thursday for all areas north of Birmingham, meaning travel disruption is likely, power cuts are possible, high-sided vehicles could be affected on exposed roads and coastal routes could be sprayed by high waves.

The low pressure system has been named Storm Pia by the Danish authorities, but it is not expected to be severe enough in the UK to warrant being officially named.

Winds could reach 80mph. Image: Met Office

Stephen Dixon, a Met Office spokesperson, said: “It is quite a wide wind warning area. Gusts are forecast quite widely to be 45-55mph, possibly 65-70mph to the east of high ground in Scotland. The strongest winds are likely to be found in the north and north east of Scotland including the Northern Isles, with 70-80mph in the morning.”

The Met Office forecast showers along with the wind, with more rain expected tomorrow. Looking ahead, Mr Dixon said there was the possibility of snow on Christmas Day but only in Scotland.

“It looks like there will be a drier afternoon in the south of the UK for those post-Christmas dinner walks,” he said.