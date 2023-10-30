Wet and windy weather due for the region again as Storm Ciaran approaches

Ciaran approaches (Graphic: Met Office).

The Environment Agency has issued 72 flood warnings for the UK as the latest band of bad weather approaches leading up to the next storm on Wednesday night which has been give named Storm Ciaran.

Most of the weather warnings currently in place are unlikely to touch the region, but we can expect heavy rain and gusty winds.

Parts of South Shropshire are however likely to be affected by the warnings put in place by the Met Office for Thursday.

#StormCiarán has been named and is forecast to bring very strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of the UK on Wednesday night and into Thursday



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/wC1NxowSoW — Met Office (@metoffice) October 29, 2023

From Tuesday the whole West Midlands region is likely to start experiencing heavy rain in patches with gusty winds too, according to the Met Office.

The outlook for Wednesday to Friday is just as unpleasant with the forecaster saying: "Remaining unsettled with blustery winds and showers, which may be heavy and persistent at times. Winds can pick up to gale force at times especially through Thursday."