The Crown Inn. Sedgley, was handed the low rating earlier this month

The Crown Inn, on High Street, Sedgley, was given the lowest possible rating by health inspectors on September 20 of this year despite the high reviews by visitors.

The pub and restaurant achieved a "generally satisfactory" rating in the hygienic food handling category, which looks at the general handling of food, including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storing.

However, they were also given a low score in "improvements necessary" in the cleanliness and condition of facilities and buildings, which looks at the appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control.

The pub also received a "major improvement necessary" rating in management of food safety, which monitors the systems and checks that are put in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat and that staff know about food safety.

A spokesperson for the pub told the Express & Star on Friday that "improvements" have been made following the negative rating and that they are prepared for a follow-up inspection that they say is due to take place next week.