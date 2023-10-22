Storm Babet: Waters subside in valley where man lost his life in torrent

The road to Furnace Mill where tree cutting is taking place

Members of the Kinlet community, near Cleobury Mortimer, are trying to come to terms with the tragedy and say their thoughts are with his family.

The man in his 60s was trapped under water in the torrent running through the densely wooded valley on Friday morning. It is believed he lived in the area.

On Saturday a full scale tree lopping operation was in force in the area close to the Furnace Mill Fishery.

Part of the road is closed off, not because of the flooding but because of damage caused to a bridge by an HGV a few weeks ago.

Road closure at a bridge

Water is still running down the lanes through the private woodland but not in the force that tore through the area on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Eagle and Serpent pub in Kinlet said that while the main road had been passable with care on Friday the roads in the valley had been atrocious.

"The rain was atrocious all day," he said.

"Apparently the lanes were dreadful and the brook was a torrent. Our thoughts here at the Eagle and Serpent are with the person who lost his life and his family."

The country road leading down to the brook

The Teme Valley South Churches group also paid tribute to the man and his family.

A spokesperson said: "Many roads are impassible still and the River Teme has broken its banks along most of its length here, including in Tenbury.

"Our thoughts and prayers are particularly with the person who died in floodwater near Cleobury Mortimer yesterday and their friends and family. May they Rest in peace."