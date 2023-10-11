Met office issues 27-hour weather warning for West Midlands and Shropshire

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the region

A yellow warning for rain will be in place from 9pm on Thursday until midnight on Friday, the Met Office confirmed.

Forecasters say difficult driving conditions are expected due to surface water and spray on faster routes.

They added spray and flooding on the roads would probably make journey times longer, with some flooding of homes and business likely. Bus and train services may be affected with journey times taking longer it warns.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Occasionally heavy rain will reach southwest Britain Thursday evening, then spread across much of England and Wales on Friday.

"Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.