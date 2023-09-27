Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Event shows people how to cut bills and save the planet

By Mark AndrewsStourbridgeEnvironmentPublished: Comments

People will be given tips on how to cut their energy bills while reducing their carbon footprint at an event held this weekend.

'Aluminium Man' tells people to make their way to Kinver's Eco Energy Day
'Aluminium Man' tells people to make their way to Kinver's Eco Energy Day

The first Kinver Eco Energy Fair will be held at Edward Marsh Centre in Legion Drive, Kinver, on Sunday from 10am to 3pm.

Organiser Kath Tunnicliffe said the event would include helpful hints on everything from recycling to gardening, with a number of guest speakers appearing throughout the day.

The Beat the Cold organisation will give advice on how to keep your home warm while reducing energy bills, and car manufacturer Hyundai will be exhibiting its latest electric vehicle. Transport organisation Sustrans will also be there talking about the importance of cycling as a means of transport.

Admission to the event is free.

Environment
News
Stourbridge
Dudley
Local Hubs
Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News