Event shows people how to cut bills and save the planet

'Aluminium Man' tells people to make their way to Kinver's Eco Energy Day

The first Kinver Eco Energy Fair will be held at Edward Marsh Centre in Legion Drive, Kinver, on Sunday from 10am to 3pm.

Organiser Kath Tunnicliffe said the event would include helpful hints on everything from recycling to gardening, with a number of guest speakers appearing throughout the day.

The Beat the Cold organisation will give advice on how to keep your home warm while reducing energy bills, and car manufacturer Hyundai will be exhibiting its latest electric vehicle. Transport organisation Sustrans will also be there talking about the importance of cycling as a means of transport.