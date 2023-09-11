Trials using electric vehicles for Dudley waste collections continuing this week

Rob Clinton and Damian Corfield take a look at the trial electric vehicle being used for waste collection

Dudley Council’s cabinet member for highways and environmental services, Councillor Damian Corfield, who is a class 1 HGV driver with over 30 years of experience, was behind the wheel of the vehicle today.

The electric vehicle, a previous diesel vehicle that has been upcycled to run on electricity, is covering multiple rounds throughout the week to help the local authority establish capacity and give the crews an opportunity to trial the new technologies.

Residents are advised that their collections could be later or earlier than usual this week, and that people should leave waste at the kerbside until it is collected.

Councillor Corfield said: "It is fantastic to be behind the wheel of the electric vehicle today, these vehicles are great to drive and have attracted a lot of positive attention from our residents so far today.

"We are learning a lot about the capacity of the vehicles, which we will need to navigate through the borough’s hilly terrain and busy roads.

"I am hopeful that it will eventually help us move towards further cutting our own carbon emissions and saving money for our residents."

The authority also trialled the upcycled electric refuse vehicle last month.

The pilots form part of the authority’s commitment to invest in renewable energy.

Councillor Dr Rob Clinton, cabinet member for climate change, said: "Dudley Council is committed to looking at ways to be completely EV in the future and the vehicles could play a major part in reaching our goal of being carbon neutral by 2030.