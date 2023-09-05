Having a splashing time as temperatures finally soar

Children enjoyed the water in Queen Square, Wolverhampton

The peak of the heatwave will see 30C (86F) in some areas over the next couple of days.

That makes our region hotter than the likes of Corfu, Gibraltar, Benidorm and Tenerife.

Water parks across the region have been in demand, as have the fountains in Queen Square, Wolverhampton.

But Walsall Council has upset parents by turning off water at the Arboretum splash park, just as the sunshine arrives.