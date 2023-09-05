Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Having a splashing time as temperatures finally soar

By Mark DrewWalsallEnvironmentPublished: Last Updated:

Staying cool was the priority today as temperatures in the West Midlands rose into the 80s.

Children enjoyed the water in Queen Square, Wolverhampton
Children enjoyed the water in Queen Square, Wolverhampton

The peak of the heatwave will see 30C (86F) in some areas over the next couple of days.

That makes our region hotter than the likes of Corfu, Gibraltar, Benidorm and Tenerife.

Water parks across the region have been in demand, as have the fountains in Queen Square, Wolverhampton.

But Walsall Council has upset parents by turning off water at the Arboretum splash park, just as the sunshine arrives.

Health bosses urged those vulnerable to the heat to take precautions in order to be safe. They say it will remain hot at night.

Environment
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Wolverhampton
Mark Drew

By Mark Drew

@MarkDrew_Star

Group Head of News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News