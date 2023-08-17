Lightning above Wolverhampton, from Express & Star HQ.

The Met Office has issued the yellow storm warning for 6am-midday ahead of predicted heavy rain.

West Midlands Fire Service warned people to take "extra care" on their commutes because the chance of poor driving conditions and delays to trains is higher.

There are also pre-emptive flood alerts in place for parts of the Black Country and Staffordshire.

The first alert refers to the River Stour and Smestow Brook.

The Met Office said: "This flood alert has been issued pre-emptively as thunderstorms have been forecast for this area from 6:00 Friday morning.

"There is uncertainty however, over the amount of rainfall expected and the exact location of these thunderstorms.

"River and surface water flooding may affect these areas - We urge you to remain vigilant and avoid walking and driving through flood water.

"We are continuing to actively monitor the situation closely and will issue updates, and further flood alerts and warnings if necessary."

There is also an alert in place for "low-lying land and roads between Horseley Heath and Castle Vale on the River Tame and Bescot on the Ford Brook," and one for the Upper Tame at Sandwell Valley.