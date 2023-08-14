Weather warning as thunderstorms due to hit region

The rain was closing in early this morning (Graphic: Met Office)

The forecast headline reads "showery rain today, heavy in places, drier and brighter later" but when you delve ever so slightly more into it you'll find that thunderstorms are expected this morning.

The latest Met Office report for the West Midlands and Shropshire says: "Often wet with periods of heavy and perhaps thundery rain, particularly during the morning. Probably turning drier during this afternoon with bright or sunny spells. Breezy, but winds easing later.

However, there is some slightly good news on the horizon.

While showers will continue throughout the week, it will slowly but surely get warmer as we approach the weekend, with longer sunny periods.