Severn Trent workers swap Grease Lightning for Grease Fighting in new video campaign

Severn Trent workers singing their fatberg message

The burley water workers give top tips to ensure flood free "Summer Nights" to songs from the iconic 1978 musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

Changing the lyrics from Grease Lightning to Grease Fighting the Severn Trent workers are hoping to convince customers to become "Hopelessly Devoted" to preventing fatbergs blocking their drains and sewers.

Fighting fatbergs, which can cost the company massive amounts of cash through sewer blockages, clogged drains and floods, has become a priority for Severn Trent.

Householders can cut down the amount of fats, oils and greases (FOG) being dumped down sinks and toilets by letting the FOG cool before scraping into a container, jar or tin and putting it safely in the bin.

Grant Mitchell, FOG expert at Severn Trent, said: “People may have bigger things on their minds than where they are getting rid of salad dressing and sauces or the fat from grills. But if they pour leftover fats and oils down the drain, they can cause blocked pipes.

“You might think they’ve gone away, but they settle in drains and over time could grow into something horrible in your home.”

Latest data shows in one year the water company inspected around 37,000 sewers, cleansed around 18,000 pipes and repaired around 7,700 pipes to keep blockages at bay and keep supplies flowing.

Now it is hoped the Grease-inspired campaign will offer some ‘Summer Lovin’ to the Severn Trent pipes network, to ensure customers can focus on enjoying the summer holidays, without having to worry about the impact of blockages or flooding in their community.

Grant added: “This is a fun video but with a serious message.

“Putting the wrong things down the drain can have a devastating impact on communities and the environment across the Black Country and we know blockages can be a horrible experience for our customers.

“We can all play a part in helping keep our sewers free of FOG. To do that, it’s vital we put fats, oils and any food in the bin, and remember to only ever flush the 3 Ps down the toilet too – poo, pee and paper.”

The Severn Trent campaign comes as nearly 100,000 people enjoyed a summer of Rydell High nostalgia. Fans, many in fancy dress, flocked to the NEC over three weeks to enjoy Grease: The Live Experience.