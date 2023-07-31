Weather report: Is the mediocre summer about to better... or worse?

Summer in our region is yet to get going, it seems.

Well, according to the Met Office, our region is about to shift up a gear from mildly muggy, drizzly nothingness with below average temperatures, to more rainy and windy with below average temperatures.

While tonight (Monday, June 31) will be classically cloudy with overnight showers - some of them heavy - in the West Midlands, everything will seem much more relaxed by the morning.

Tuesday (August 1) will be generally pleasant with light winds and the odd shower, but this could be the calm before the storm.

The outlook on Wednesday is more "unsettled," according to the experts at the Met Office.

The latest report says Wednesday (August 2) will be "unsettled with more persistent rain and heavy showers."

And guess what - the heavy rain will be, rather delightfully, "accompanied by stronger winds." It's also going to feel a bit nippy.

If you're a glass-half-full kind of person you might be thing that the unsettled Wednesday is exactly what the climate needs for summer proper to get going.

Sadly, looking at the forecast, it seems we can expect a "mixture of sunshine and showers" on Thursday and Friday. And, yes, below average temperatures.

So, pretty much back to your standard British Summer.