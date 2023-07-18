Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Weird weather: Why we’re chilly as rest of Europe bakes

Premium
EnvironmentPublished: Comments

Record temperatures across Europe, but distinctly chilly here.

Southern Europe is baking hot.
Southern Europe is baking hot.
A tourist uses a folding fan as she visits Palermo, Sicily, during a hot day with temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Temperatures are expected to reach new record highs this week. (Alberto Lo Bianco/LaPresse via AP).
A tourist uses a folding fan as she visits Palermo, Sicily, during a hot day with temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Temperatures are expected to reach new record highs this week. (Alberto Lo Bianco/LaPresse via AP).
A nun sips water in sT. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Tourist flock to the eternal city while scorching temperatures grip central Italy with Rome at the top of the red alert list as one of the hottest cities in the country. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia).
A nun sips water in sT. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, July 16, 2023. Tourist flock to the eternal city while scorching temperatures grip central Italy with Rome at the top of the red alert list as one of the hottest cities in the country. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia).

Unlikely as it sounds, both weather events are connected. Our continent is trapped in a period of ‘blocked weather’ and while it is bringing temperatures into the 40s in Italy and Spain, we are suffering sunshine and showers.

Environment
News

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News