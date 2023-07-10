Trust awarded nearly £10,000 to help monitor wildlife in Wyre Forest

Wyre Community Land Trust (WCLT) is celebrating after being awarded £9,942 in funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.

The not-for-profit conservation and community organisation based in Ruskin Land, in the heart of the Wyre Forest, has launched its new project ‘Going Wild in the Wyre’.

The project will upskill and train volunteers to form a team of ‘wildlife champions’ who will go on to help record and monitor the many different varieties of wildlife.

A series of wildlife identification courses and workshops will be held over the next year designed to train and upskill those wishing to be involved in the project.

The courses will be targeted at beginners and will be followed up by smaller working sessions that will help those interested to develop their skills and knowledge further.

All the data collected through the project and beyond will provide the WCLT with evidence to direct conservation work contributing to the long-term health of Ruskin Land.

The project also aims to engage the wider community and provide more ways that they can walk and engage with nature through the creation of the ‘Ruskin Wildlife Trail’.

Kate Quinton, volunteer coordinator and project leader for the WCLT, said: “We know that engaging with nature and spending more time in its presence has huge benefits for both mental and physical health.

"Not only do we hope to record and monitor the wildlife present at Ruskin Land and in the wider forest but also wish to provide more opportunities for our local communities to connect with nature.”

The Wyre Forest is one of the largest areas of ancient lowland oak woods in England.

It boasts a wide array of habitats from forest to open grassland, old traditional orchards and steep sided valleys which support a wide variety of wildlife.