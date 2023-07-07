Weather warning for the region as heavy showers and thunderstorms expected this weekend

A section of the weather warning image, published by the Met Office

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit the region on Saturday, according to the Met Office.

Weather forecasters are warning that across the country "flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds" also possible - but this is of course a worst case scenario.

In our region, we'll see a generally "unsettled day with showers, turning to persistent rain at times, with hail and thundery downpours."

We can expect it to feel muggy with top temperatures reaching around 25C (77F).