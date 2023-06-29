Staffordshire hit by earthquake as residents describe 'windows and doors rattling'

The 3.3 magnitude tremor was felt in areas of Staffordshire including Rugeley, Stafford and Stoke-on-Trent and surrounding areas at around 8.20pm.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) said it had been contacted by residents throughout the region.

BGS have received several reports from residents throughout the region, mainly from within around 20km of the epicentre. Reports described "an initial rumbling then a bang", "felt more like a shunt, like something had hit something " and "the windows and doors all rattled".